Ecclestone on Schumacher: "Spoilt a lot for him"

Mick Schumacher enjoyed the help of Ferrari in his junior years, Mick was part of the Reds' academy. After winning titles in Formula 3 and Formula 2 with Prema, Schumacher made his way up to Formula 1.

Nevertheless, former chief promoter Bernie Ecclestone can't resist a side blow. The Briton believes that Schumacher would have been better suited to a different junior programme.

"He would have been in good hands in a team like Red Bull with its junior programme, where they help young drivers to achieve victories. That spoilt a lot of things for him," Ecclestone told the dpa news agency. Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, for example, made the leap into Formula 1 with the support of Red Bull, with Vettel becoming world champion four times and Verstappen three times so far.

What's more, the influence of legend Michael Schumacher would also have been an essential factor for Ecclestone. "If his father had been there with him, he could have had a completely different influence on him," said Ecclestone.

But Mick Schumacher is still fighting for a place in the premier class. He will compete in the WEC with Alpine in 2024 and will also remain a reserve driver at Mercedes.

"I will remain very closely associated with Formula 1 and hopefully I can also prove to the people in Formula 1 that I still deserve a chance in the premier class of motorsport and that I belong here," said Schumacher at the end of last year.