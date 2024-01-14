Haas after Steiner's retirement: better to come out of it

After the personnel shake-up at Haas, the question of whether Gene Haas could sell the team also arose. The US American has a very clear opinion on this.

The frustration at Gene Haas is great. Last season, in particular, was hard on the team owner - with Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, the US team only finished tenth out of ten teams.

Too little, and Gene Haas had seen enough. He did not extend the contract with team boss Günther Steiner (58), instead he unceremoniously promoted chief engineer Ayao Komatsu (47) to team principal.

Despite his annoyance at the lack of results, Haas is not thinking of selling the racing team, which he also finances with his own money.

"I didn't go into Formula 1 to sell [the team]," says Haas. "I did it because I wanted to race. Günther had the same perspective. We are not here to make money, we want to race and be competitive. If you look at the history of any team, it has had many good years and many bad years."

Survival is one of the characteristics of getting better, says Haas: "As long as you can survive, you always have another year to prove yourself. This is a big change. The loss of Günther will mean that the team will have to focus on other aspects. Hopefully we will emerge from this situation in a better position," says Haas.

In terms of finances, the team owner does not see himself in a bad position. The problem is the investments themselves. "There is a perception that we are spending a lot less money; we are normally within 10 million dollars around the budget limit," he says. "I just don't think we're spending that money well. A lot of teams have previously invested in their infrastructure, buildings, equipment and personnel. Our model has been to outsource a lot of that. We're spending a lot of money. We haven't hit the ceiling yet, but we're pretty darn close. I just don't think we're spending the money in the most effective way."

Haas continued: "We've survived for eight years and we're not in a situation where we're going to go out of business. But I definitely want to be able to survive for the next 10 years. We have to get better," he says.

After all, it is easier to retain sponsors and attract sponsors if you are a mid-table team and don't finish in last place: "That's my view of things. At the same time, we get more money from FOM [Formula One Management] if we can go a bit faster, which makes life a bit easier. It's really all about winning. We have a great team, we have great engines, we have really great drivers. There's no reason why we're tenth. I can't understand how we can be like this with all the equipment and people we have."