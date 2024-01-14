What's next for Steiner? Demanding daughter

After his departure from Haas, it remains to be seen what will happen next for Günther Steiner. The South Tyrolean is in no hurry. And his family is waiting.

On Saturday, Günther Steiner spoke for the first time since leaving Haas. Of course, he also spoke about his future. However, the South Tyrolean admitted that he is in no hurry.

"I don't know if Formula 1 wants me," he said. "In our situation, I'm in no hurry. There are always people who will see me in Formula 1; I've met a lot of people and made a lot of friends. If there's something interesting that challenges me, yes, but just looking for a job to stay in Formula 1, that's not what I want."

He now wants to "just relax a bit", explained Steiner. "It's been a tough 10 years and I still have a lot to do - there's a lot of tidying up to do at home. It's also good to stay with the family because my daughter is 14 years old and she's quite demanding."

He certainly hasn't lost his sense of humour: "Managing that seems harder than running an F1 team at the moment, so I'll be doing that for a few more months."