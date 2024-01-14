Piastri: Two important pieces of advice for the next generation

The road from karting to Formula 1 is long and challenging, even for top talents. Oscar Piastri has two important tips for the next generation.

Tim Tramnitz and Oliver Goethe are two talented German drivers who want to make it into Formula 1. Tramnitz, who will compete in Formula 3 in 2024, is hoping for a boost from the Red Bull support programme.

"With the programme, Red Bull promotes drivers and also supports them financially. There is also the aspect that, as a Red Bull junior, you work with people from Formula 1," he said: "So you get a lot of input from extremely experienced people, which obviously helps me a lot in my position."

Goethe is also a member of the Red Bull squad and will be racing in Formula 3 in 2024. "I've always liked Sebastian Vettel, who also comes from the Red Bull junior squad. He had humour and attitude. I would love to follow in his footsteps," Goethe told dpa.

Oscar Piastri knows how to do it. How to make the climb. What advice would he give young riders like Tramnitz and Goethe? "Never give up. There are always hurdles and challenges along the way, but they can mould you and make you better," he told Speedcafe.

He continued: "You always have to keep the inner belief in yourself that has brought you to where you are now."

But that's not everything. "Another thing is to enjoy it. Motorsport is of course a tough business sometimes, but you must never lose the passion that made you pursue it," says Piastri.

More generally, Piastri, who completed his rookie season for McLaren in 2023, believes it is "important to increase competition, encourage more people to get into motorsport and continuously improve standards so that potential is tested and honed at a young age. Unfortunately, it's not an easy process and there's no tried and tested way, but I think these are good building blocks."