Coulthard: That's why he didn't fancy Schumacher

David Coulthard has revealed that he also discussed a switch with Ferrari in the past. He also explained what spoke against it.

David Coulthard drove for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull Racing in his career between 1994 and 2008. But the Scot could also have sat in a Ferrari. As Michael Schumacher's team-mate.

In the "Formula For Success" podcast, he revealed why he did not switch to the Red Bulls in the 1990s.

"I met with Jean Todt in Paris in his flat to talk about the possibility of driving for Ferrari," said the 52-year-old.

"My recollection is that the contract on offer was basically a number two contract, where, despite what you can conclude about my career now, I still felt at the time that I wasn't signing an equal opportunity," said Coulthard.

"If I had been fourth in the race and Michael fifth, then I would have had to drive over and let him past." He simply could not sign this team order, emphasised the 2001 world championship runner-up.

Things were different at McLaren, as he also explained. "The contract there always offered equal opportunities. And although there was a clause that said you had to accept the team boss's instructions, whatever the circumstances, on the whole I was given a fair and equal chance to get on and see how well I could develop my skills," said Coulthard.