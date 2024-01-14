David Schumacher: Did he disappoint dad Ralf?

David Schumacher has raced in the DTM for the past two years. How does dad Ralf see the development of his son, who actually wanted to go into Formula 1?

Mick Schumacher knows only too well how intense the pressure can be because of the surname Schumacher. He has felt the great expectation for years. Even before he joined Formula 1.

It was a little different for David Schumacher. Ralf Schumacher's son only realised his father's fame "later anyway, as I was never at the Formula 1 races back then. But I don't see him as a famous person, I see him as my father," David told Bild.

Of course, he also had his sights set on Formula 1 and followed this path in the junior classes, but then switched from Formula 3 to the DTM in 2022. This was also for financial reasons, as the route via the formula classes to Formula 1 is expensive.

"I have to admit that I think David is sometimes too relaxed in his approach to one thing or another. Some things could have gone differently for David in recent years. But I am very proud of my David. Everyone should find their own way," said Ralf Schumacher.

Has David fulfilled his father's expectations? "I'd have to be in Formula 1 for that now," says David.

Whether Ralf Schumacher is a strict father "depends on the situation," reveals David Schumacher. "He was extremely strict when it came to behaviour or table manners." Ralf also always had to be in action. "As far as my fitness was concerned, he used to be very demanding too. When I was a teenager and a bit overweight, he encouraged me and I'm very grateful to him for that."

"In the meantime, I think he has also realised that I have to go my own way, as I am already 22 years old," said David, who has not yet decided whether he will complete another season in the DTM in 2024.