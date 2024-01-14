Günther Steiner counters: This is what he says about the Haas accusation

Günther Steiner is no longer team principal at the US racing team Haas. Team owner Gene Haas could not refrain from criticising Steiner. The South Tyrolean responds.

Günther Steiner's departure from Haas is still having an impact. On Saturday, the South Tyrolean spoke about it for the first time, making no secret of his disappointment at not being able to say a proper goodbye to his former colleagues.

Following the decision not to extend Steiner's contract, team owner Gene Haas spoke about the reasons. "I'm ashamed that we didn't make it past last place in the Constructors' Cup with this material in 2023. We are entering our ninth season, we have contested 166 rounds of the World Championship and we don't have a single podium finish to show for it. In recent years, we have been at the back of the field."

Haas did not want the criticism to be taken to mean that everything was Steiner's fault, "but it just seemed to me that the time had come to implement certain changes and try something new. Because if we had carried on as before, it wouldn't have worked either".

What does Steiner himself say?

"If that's how he feels, that's his business and he can say so," he said: "Of course nobody in the team is proud of finishing tenth. We didn't have a good season in '23, we all know that."

"But in my opinion, it's not how you fall down that counts, but how you get up again when you're down," said Steiner.

That's his motto in life, and that's what you have to remember, says Steiner: "Not to be ashamed of anything, just keep going and do better."

When asked if he could give his former employees any advice, he added: "I would say to the team: just keep working. There are a lot of good people there. Just keep your head down and keep digging. You'll get there."