Ex-Ferrari star Eddie Irvine: Hamilton era is over
It has become quiet around Eddie Irvine. During his time in the premier class (Suzuka 1993 to Suzuka 2002), the now 58-year-old Northern Irishman was a colourful dog, always good for a controversy, at times incredibly fast, very convinced of himself and his abilities.
Even when he was still a racing driver, the clever Irvine earned more money with stock market and property deals than as a racing driver. Today, he is rarely seen at Formula 1 World Championship races. But the 146-time GP participant has retained his sharp tongue.
Irvine, four-time GP winner and runner-up in the 1999 World Championship with Ferrari behind Mika Häkkinen, spoke in the Gazzetta dello Sport about the state of affairs in the modern premier class. The most powerful statement: "The era of Hamilton and Mercedes is over."
Irvine emphasises: "Let's be clear - Lewis is still a great driver, extremely goal-oriented and hungry for success. He does an admirable job behind the wheel. And let's not forget - he's up against Max Verstappen, who is considerably younger, who I think is faster and who has incredible self-confidence."
"Ultimately, everything will depend on which car Mercedes can put on the wheels for Hamilton. Lewis has proven time and time again that he seizes an opportunity when it presents itself - be it in qualifying or in a race."
"But I can't imagine Hamilton achieving his goal and realising his dream of winning his eighth drivers' world title. Even though I have not the slightest doubt that Lewis can win more races."
