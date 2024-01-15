Charles Leclerc on Max Verstappen: "We were immature"

Fifteen years ago, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc crossed paths in karting; today they are Formula 1 stars. Did they both believe in a great motorsport career back then?

We have witnessed this scene after many a Formula 1 final practice session: World champion Max Verstappen and GP winner Charles Leclerc put their heads together and exchange ideas, often gesticulating and in high spirits, obviously very familiar.

Even after tough duels, there is rarely a bad word between the 26-year-old Dutchman in the service of Red Bull Racing and the Monegasque of the same age, who drives for Ferrari. And that respect has its roots in karting, where the two of them fought breathtaking duels fifteen years ago.

Five-time GP winner Leclerc has to chuckle when he thinks back: "When we were little, we didn't like each other. There were times when we didn't even say hello to each other. We were just immature."

But the appreciation was already there. The 54-time GP winner Verstappen adds: "I always thought that if I made it into Formula 1, Charles would definitely do the same. Even back then, it was clear to see who the strongest drivers were."

"Of course, you also need a bit of luck to climb the career ladder. But it was never a surprise for me to see Leclerc in Formula 1 again."



For Charles Leclerc, however, it wasn't quite so self-explanatory: "As a kart driver, you certainly dream of Formula 1, but the premier class was a long way off for me. It was never clear to me that I would make it this far."



"I could see that Max and I were fast. And this competitiveness remained as we gradually changed categories. But for me, in the junior classes, it was presumptuous to take Formula 1 for granted."



"I think it's nice to think back to the old days. You see certain moments very differently than back then. There were situations that I didn't find funny at all. Today, Max and I can laugh about it."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



