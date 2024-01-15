Charles Leclerc on Max Verstappen: "We were immature"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
We have witnessed this scene after many a Formula 1 final practice session: World champion Max Verstappen and GP winner Charles Leclerc put their heads together and exchange ideas, often gesticulating and in high spirits, obviously very familiar.
Even after tough duels, there is rarely a bad word between the 26-year-old Dutchman in the service of Red Bull Racing and the Monegasque of the same age, who drives for Ferrari. And that respect has its roots in karting, where the two of them fought breathtaking duels fifteen years ago.
Five-time GP winner Leclerc has to chuckle when he thinks back: "When we were little, we didn't like each other. There were times when we didn't even say hello to each other. We were just immature."
But the appreciation was already there. The 54-time GP winner Verstappen adds: "I always thought that if I made it into Formula 1, Charles would definitely do the same. Even back then, it was clear to see who the strongest drivers were."
"Of course, you also need a bit of luck to climb the career ladder. But it was never a surprise for me to see Leclerc in Formula 1 again."
For Charles Leclerc, however, it wasn't quite so self-explanatory: "As a kart driver, you certainly dream of Formula 1, but the premier class was a long way off for me. It was never clear to me that I would make it this far."
"I could see that Max and I were fast. And this competitiveness remained as we gradually changed categories. But for me, in the junior classes, it was presumptuous to take Formula 1 for granted."
"I think it's nice to think back to the old days. You see certain moments very differently than back then. There were situations that I didn't find funny at all. Today, Max and I can laugh about it."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island