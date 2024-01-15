Günther Steiner after Haas' retirement: too little investment?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It was Günther Steiner's first appearance since leaving the Haas Formula 1 racing team: the 58-year-old South Tyrolean answered questions from fans at the Autosport International Show. As we have come to expect from the man from Merano, his answers were open and honest.
Between Christmas and New Year, racing team owner Gene Haas informed him that Steiner would no longer receive a new contract as team principal of the GP racing team. Steiner admits: "That came as a surprise to me too."
No team principal was anywhere near as popular as Steiner in the Netflix hit documentary "Drive to Survive". In the USA, he became better known than some drivers. Was Gene Haas annoyed that he, Steiner, was the centre of attention? The man from Merano says: "Maybe that played a role, but the fact is that Haas benefited enormously from this popularity. It has enabled him to establish contacts with financial backers such as MoneyGram. I was never interested in becoming famous. People who know me know that it's not that important to me. I didn't get up in the morning with the idea of becoming famous. I got up to go to work."
Gene Haas has said that he is ashamed that his team, with such good material from partner Ferrari, did not make it past last place. Ultimately, Formula 1 is all about performance, so as team owner he had to do something.
Günther Steiner commented: "Everyone can choose their own words. And whoever says something has to live with the consequences. I think it's fair to say that when the budget cap was introduced, most teams invested in their infrastructure. So it was about using the limited budget as cleverly as possible. Some racing teams started doing that very early on."
"I can't blame Gene Haas. Actually, I could, but that wouldn't change anything, because as the owner he is free to decide what he wants to do. But it's obvious - without my work in 2020, we could have closed down."
"I've had ten good years and I think I still have a lot to offer as a professional. I always say - when one door closes, two years open. I'll see what happens now. I'm not desperate. I just want to enjoy some time with my family."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island