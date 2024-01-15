Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton's car on 14 February
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Mercedes-Benz, eight-time winner of the Formula 1 Constructors' Cup, has confirmed when the 2024 race car will be unveiled - on 14 February in Silverstone.
Mercedes is thus remaining true to the path it took a few years ago: presentation at Silverstone as part of the first test drives. Team Principal Toto Wolff and the drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will give detailed statements during the course of the day.
Mercedes-Benz is the fifth team to publish its presentation date, after Williams and Sauber (both on 5 February), Aston Martin (12 February) and Ferrari (13 February).
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes-Benz
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island