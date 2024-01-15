Mercedes: With Toto Wolff into the 2026 Formula 1 era

2026 marks the start of a new era in Formula 1, with smaller, lighter racing cars and modified engines. Austrian Toto Wolff will remain at the helm: new three-year contract!

The announcement was made in December 2020: The chemical group Ineos was taking a one-third stake in the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 racing team, with the other third being held by Daimler AG and Toto Wolff. The Viennese thus increased his stake in the racing team from 30 to 33 per cent and committed himself for a further three years (2021, 2022, 2023).

The 52-year-old Viennese has now extended his agreement, as first reported by the Telegraph. This means that Toto Wolff will remain team principal of the Mercedes GP racing team into the new era, when more compact and lighter racing cars and drive units with an increased electric component will be used from 2026.

Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe, Mercedes Managing Director Ola Källenius and Toto Wolff have come to an agreement: Stable ownership is the best basis for putting Mercedes back on the road to victory.

"We trust each other, that's the most important thing," says Toto Wolff. "Ultimately, as a shareholder, I am aiming for the optimum return, and the best way to achieve that is by winning. I certainly wouldn't stick to one position if I had the impression that someone else could do a better job. And I'm sure that if that were the case, my people would tell me so. But this is what the three of us have decided - let's carry on like this."

Mercedes has only won one World Championship race in the past two years (George Russell in Brazil 2022), but Toto Wolff emphasises that his new agreement is not linked to the team's performance. "I've never had a performance clause in my contract. You either trust each other or you don't. As partners, we are all on the same wavelength."



Wolff does not feel burnt out: "For me, the risk is more that I get bored. I'm happy to take on the new challenges, even if the situation isn't easy to manage."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island