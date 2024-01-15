Alpine by Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon: 7 February

And another Formula 1 team revealed on 15 January when the 2024 racing car will be shown for the first time: Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon's Alpine A524 car will be on display on 7 February.

Now it's all happening in quick succession: after Mercedes first announced on 15 January when Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's car would be on display (on Valentine's Day, 14 February), Alpine followed suit - the Alpine A524 racing car driven by Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will be unveiled on 7 February, and the French company has a lot to show.

Because on 7 February, we will not only see the GP racer, but also the endurance racing car, which will be driven by German Mick Schumacher, among others, at the so-called "Alpine Motorsports Season Launch".

Alpine fell short of expectations in the 2023 Formula 1 Constructors' Cup, finishing sixth behind Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin. In 2022, 173 points were scored (by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon), in 2023 it was only 120 (by Ocon and Pierre Gasly).

In 2023, the A523 race car was a miracle car: sometimes incredibly fast, sometimes inexplicably pale. Highlights: Third place for Esteban Ocon in Monaco and Pierre Gasly in Zandvoort.

Bruno Famin summarised the situation at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi: "Of course we are not where we would like to be. But all the changes in the middle of the season were introduced to get more out of people. People are freer to make suggestions. I immediately recognised a different attitude from the professionals at the racetrack."



"We weren't brave enough in many respects in the first half of the season, and that had to change. And that was also reflected in the points haul."



"When we look at the enormous power density in Formula 1, you have to get the best out of the people and the material on every GP weekend. And we didn't do that. I know that we have all the foundations in terms of infrastructure and expertise to be much more successful. The talent is there. We just have to manage to translate this high level of talent into a better race car."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island