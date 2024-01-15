Max Verstappen: Red Bull Racing RB20 on 15 February
One announcement follows another on 15 January: After Mercedes (14 February) and Alpine (7 February), Red Bull Racing has now also announced when the 2024 race car will be on display - on 15 February.
RBR will proceed in the tried and tested manner: Late presentation, roll-out in England (usually Silverstone), then it's off on the cargo plane to Bahrain, where winter testing will begin on 21 February, this time consisting of just three days.
There are reasons for Red Bull Racing's timing: The later design genius Adrian Newey and his colleagues reveal details of the RB20, the more difficult it is for the competition to understand what the six-time winners of the Constructors' Cup are aiming for with certain solutions. And time is too short to copy a clever approach for the first races.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island