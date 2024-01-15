Max Verstappen: Red Bull Racing RB20 on 15 February

It is now also clear when we will get to see Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez's new car: The 2024 Red Bull Racing RB20 car will be presented on 15 February.

One announcement follows another on 15 January: After Mercedes (14 February) and Alpine (7 February), Red Bull Racing has now also announced when the 2024 race car will be on display - on 15 February.

RBR will proceed in the tried and tested manner: Late presentation, roll-out in England (usually Silverstone), then it's off on the cargo plane to Bahrain, where winter testing will begin on 21 February, this time consisting of just three days.

There are reasons for Red Bull Racing's timing: The later design genius Adrian Newey and his colleagues reveal details of the RB20, the more difficult it is for the competition to understand what the six-time winners of the Constructors' Cup are aiming for with certain solutions. And time is too short to copy a clever approach for the first races.



Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

15 February: Red Bull Racing



Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain



Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island