Niki Lauda-Brabham: Cool idea, heated discussion

Gordon Murray was regarded as the most imaginative Formula 1 designer in the 1970s. The now 77-year-old South African built some of the most beautiful GP racing cars. But not all of his ideas worked.

Gordon Murray was the son of a simple mechanic from Durban (South Africa). While studying mechanical engineering at the Technical University of Durban, he was already tinkering with his own racing cars, which he raced himself. Success: moderate. The offspring of Scottish emigrants saw his homeland as a dead end when it came to a career in motor racing, so he travelled to Great Britain without further ado.

Murray actually wanted to work for Lotus, but by chance he met the then Brabham designer Ron Tauranac. The two immediately hit it off and Murray started working at Brabham instead of Lotus.

When Bernie Ecclestone took over the racing team from Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac, he appointed Murray as the right-hand man of the then chief designer Ralph Bellamy. When Bellamy left Brabham, Murray became the new technical director overnight. At the age of 26, mind you.

Murray's cars always fused marvellous lines with ideas that truly deserved the term innovation. Which is not to say that everything this bright mind came up with worked.

The Brabham BT46 (B stood for company founder Jack Brabham, the T for his long-time designer Tauranac) was to be the answer to the first wing car from Lotus (Type 78).

Murray was faced with several problems: Due to the very wide twelve-cylinder engine from Alfa Romeo, inverted wing profiles could not be accommodated in the sidepods in the same way as Colin Chapman had done on the Lotus.



Murray also knew that trendsetter Chapman would refine the concept for the new 79 model. He was proved right: Mario Andretti became world champion in 1978 with the breathtakingly beautiful Lotus 79, while Ronnie Peterson finished second in the world championship.



The Alfa engine also consumed a lot of fuel, forcing Murray to install a larger petrol tank than the competition.



Murray countered with two unusual ideas: One was ingenious and was banned after Niki Lauda's victory in Sweden, the so-called hoover, but that's another story again; the other was a failure and didn't need to be banned - surface cooling.



At the presentation of the Brabham BT46, the car without conventional water coolers, usually mounted in the nose or on the side of the vehicle, was astonishing: airflow passes through these upright or horizontal elements, the water in them is cooled and channelled back to the engine or gearbox. Just as is still done today in principle.



No, instead, to the amazement of fans and experts, the Brabham had heat exchange plates - a concept from aviation (seaplanes of the 1920s), taken up by world record driver Sir Malcolm Campbell for his legendary "Bluebird" in 1928. However, there was a reason why the warhorse Campbell's next world record holder in 1929 had normal radiators again ...



Surface cooling allowed Murray to put an aerodynamically extremely efficient car on its wheels. Unfortunately, initial test drives in wintry England showed that the car overheated excessively.



The cool idea provoked heated discussions: If the car gets too warm in the bitterly cold UK, what will happen in the heat of South Africa, Argentina or Brazil?



Calculations showed: The planned area generated only thirty per cent of the required cooling surface.



A conventional radiator had to be built in a hurry, which not only added weight to the front axle, but also impaired aerodynamic efficiency. The clever idea of surface cooling simply did not work in Formula 1.



This solution was never used in a race, and at the first race of the season in Buenos Aires, the car took to the track with a conventional front radiator.



The BT46 was by no means a bad car: Brabham finished third in the Constructors' Cup behind Lotus and Ferrari, and in addition to the race in Sweden, Niki Lauda also won the ill-fated Italian GP, the race in which Ronnie Peterson suffered leg fractures that later led to a fatal fat embolism.



Lauda finished on the podium seven times in 16 races in 1978. He retired from nine races. In other words, whenever the Austrian crossed the finish line, he was a safe bet. The Viennese finished fourth in the world championship behind Andretti, Peterson and Carlos Reutemann. Lauda's team-mate John Watson finished sixth in the world championship with three podium finishes.