Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton: "Age doesn't matter"

Lewis Hamilton turned 39 on 7 January. The Englishman is chasing his goal of winning more races and title number 8. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes he can do both.

Can Lewis Hamilton become Formula 1 world champion for the eighth time? GP winner and ex-Ferrari star Eddie Irvine doesn't think so. The Northern Irishman has stated: "The Hamilton era is over."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff clearly sees things differently. When asked in the British Telegraph whether Hamilton could win an eighth title, the 51-year-old Austrian said: "The answer is yes, and in capital letters."

"After all, there are good reasons why Lewis has become world champion seven times. He has broken almost all records and he is on a completely different level to the other drivers."



"It's up to us to give him a car that he can feel through and through and that he therefore trusts completely. If that happens, then he will be able to win a world championship again."



Fernando Alonso has shown at the age of 42: Age doesn't have to be a barrier to standing up to the competition. Toto Wolff continues: "39, like Lewis, is not an age. It's the attitude that counts. A driver must be able to believe that almost anything is possible."



Lewis Hamilton and 25-year-old George Russell are under contract with Mercedes until the end of 2025.





