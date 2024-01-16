Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton: "Age doesn't matter"
Can Lewis Hamilton become Formula 1 world champion for the eighth time? GP winner and ex-Ferrari star Eddie Irvine doesn't think so. The Northern Irishman has stated: "The Hamilton era is over."
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff clearly sees things differently. When asked in the British Telegraph whether Hamilton could win an eighth title, the 51-year-old Austrian said: "The answer is yes, and in capital letters."
"After all, there are good reasons why Lewis has become world champion seven times. He has broken almost all records and he is on a completely different level to the other drivers."
"It's up to us to give him a car that he can feel through and through and that he therefore trusts completely. If that happens, then he will be able to win a world championship again."
Fernando Alonso has shown at the age of 42: Age doesn't have to be a barrier to standing up to the competition. Toto Wolff continues: "39, like Lewis, is not an age. It's the attitude that counts. A driver must be able to believe that almost anything is possible."
Lewis Hamilton and 25-year-old George Russell are under contract with Mercedes until the end of 2025.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island