GP season 2024: Is this the right mix?

Former BMW Head of Motorsport Dr Mario Theissen once spoke from the heart of many GP fans: "Formula 1 must remain a mixture of traditional race tracks and exciting new circuits in growth markets."

When the Bernie Ecclestone era came to an end in 2017, his successors as Formula 1 CEO, Chase Carey and Stefano Domenicali, set their sights on other goals, including the expansion of the World Championship programme in Asia, North America and the Middle East.

The upcoming GP season is more extensive than ever before - 24 races are planned! And they are divided up as follows: Nine in Europe, six in Asia/Oceania, four each in North America and the Middle East and one race in South America.

2015: The right mix?

A look at the 2015 World Championship programme shows what has changed over the past nine years: Of 20 races back then, eight GPs were held in Europe, six in Asia/Oceania, three in North America, one in South America and two in the Middle East. But what was it like ten years earlier?

2005: Some problem children

The World Championship consisted of 19 rounds. At that time, however, there were ten in Europe, five in Asia/Oceania, two in North America, one in South America and one in the Middle East. Still on the World Championship programme back then, now gone: the German and French Grand Prix.



1995: A completely different picture

17 races, broken down as follows: As many as eleven races in Europe (i.e. 64 per cent of the World Championship, share in 2024 still 37.5 per cent!), three in Asia and Oceania, only one in North America, two in South America and basta. In the Middle East, there were only dreams of a Grand Prix at the time, the South American tour consisted of Brazil and Argentina, there were two Grands Prix in Japan (in addition to the fabulous Suzuka, the rather embarrassing TI Circuit in Aida), and in Australia, the race was held in Adelaide at the time, not in Melbourne. The Europeans were happy about a WRC round in Portugal, in addition to the aforementioned races on European soil or those WRC rounds that are also included in the current programme.



1985: No New York GP even then

Thirty years ago, there were 16 World Championship races. With eleven out of sixteen races, Europe's share was an impressive 68.75 per cent, supplemented by one race in Brazil (then in Rio), one in Australia (the country's first Grand Prix as part of the Formula 1 World Championship!), two in North America (street GPs in Detroit and Montreal) and one in South Africa. Compared to 2015, the proportion of races in North America has remained the same, but Asia/Oceania has shot up from 6.25% of races to 30! In 1985, there was still a Dutch GP, the circuit in Styria was still called the Österreichring, and the European GP took place at Brands Hatch - because the plans for road GPs in Rome and New York (!) had been cancelled.



1975: Asia, where are you?

14 races in the World Championship, ten of them in Europe (= 71.43 per cent share). Plus two races in South America, one in South Africa and one in the USA. There is still no sign of a race in Asia: The first Japanese GP did not come until a year later (with the dramatic Fuji final between Niki Lauda and James Hunt).



1965: Only ten races

Fifty years ago, fans were treated to half the races of 2015, i.e. ten Grands Prix. Europe dominated with 70 per cent, plus there was one race each in South Africa, the USA and Mexico.



1955: The Indy GP joke

The Indy 500 was part of the World Championship programme at the time, but hardly any European teams travelled to America. The race was also not called the USA GP. Basically, we could ignore the event from a Formula 1 perspective. Apart from the Argentinian GP, the remaining five Grands Prix all took place in Europe. That's right: one season, only seven races (if we don't count Indy, only six). Even wilder: Although the World Championship began on 16 January in Buenos Aires, fans then had to wait until 22 May to experience another round in Monaco. The glory was already over with the Monza GP on 11 September.



In 2024, the season will last more than nine months from Bahrain (2 March) to Abu Dhabi (8 December).





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



