F1 Academy: Mercedes recruits Frenchwoman Dorine Pin (20)

The sixth driver for the 2024 "F1 Academy" monoposto series has been confirmed: Mercedes-Benz has added 20-year-old Frenchwoman Doriane Pin to the junior programme; the Parisian will compete for the Prema racing team.

With the up-and-coming Doriane Pin, another exciting talent joins the junior programme of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team. Doriane has made a name for herself in recent years as one of the most promising female racing drivers and has impressed with her rise in endurance racing.

The Parisian is a member of the ground-breaking Iron Dames project, a pioneering platform to promote and support women in motorsport. As part of this programme, Doriane has been able to showcase her talent behind the wheel and allow her career to flourish.

Doriane says: "I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme and to represent the team this year with Prema Racing in the F1 Academy. This is the start of a new chapter for me and I am proud to be taking this next step with such a prestigious team and the Iron Dames project."

"Moving into formula racing has always been a clear goal for my career and being in this environment is a great approach. I am working very hard to reach the highest level in this sport and I can't wait to drive the first Academy race."

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff: "Doriane is an exciting talent and we are delighted to start our participation in the F1 Academy with her as a driver. We have followed her development closely over the past few years and she has impressed us time and time again."



After winning the French championship in 2019, Doriane left karting and secured the support of the Iron Dames. In 2021, she finished on the podium five times in the Le Mans Cup before the then teenager made her breakthrough in 2022, winning the Ferrari Challenge Europe with nine victories in 14 races. She also won the prestigious 24 Hours of Spa and claimed a historic victory in the season finale of the European Le Mans Series in the GTE-AM class.



This success led to a move to the FIA World Endurance Championship in the 2023 season, where she competed in the LMP2 class alongside Mirko Bortolotti and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. The team claimed a podium finish at the season opener and Doriane became the first woman to win the coveted Revelation of the Year award. She ended the year with her first racing experience in formula racing, finishing second in the overall standings and winning a race in the Formula 4 South East Asia Championship.



As part of the Formula 1 season finale in 2022, the Formula 1 organisers announced the creation of the so-called "F1 Academy". Only female racing drivers who are aiming for a professional career will compete in this series. The series is intended to help

racing talent more specifically towards promotion to Formulas 4, 3 and 2.



The plan for 2024 is for each Formula 1 team to nominate one woman for the series. The other five confirmed ladies alongside Dorine Pin are 17-year-old Swiss Tina Hausmann (Aston Martin), 20-year-old British Abbi Pulling (Alpine), 18-year-old Bianca Bustamante (Philippines), who is supported by McLaren, plus 17-year-old US-American Lia Block (Williams), daughter of rally legend Ken Block, and Carrie Schreiner (25) from Völklingen (Germany), sponsored by Sauber.

In 2024, the F1 Academy programme will consist of seven appearances at Formula 1 races - Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.