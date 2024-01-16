Max Verstappen 2024: Opponents have to find 1 second
As part of the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi 2023, Englishman Jake Dennis got behind the wheel of the successful Red Bull Racing RB19 model. Dennis is a simulation specialist at RBR and is also the 2022/2023 Formula E champion. The test at the Yas Marina Circuit was all about comparing the simulation with driving the real car.
Dennis has been working with the 2024 car from the Milton Keynes-based racing team in the Red Bull Racing simulator for weeks. In the English Mirror, he talked a little about what he's been up to, and what he says must give the competition food for thought.
Jake Dennis says: "We will once again have an extremely fast car. I expect us to successfully defend both world championship titles with it. Opponents like Ferrari or Mercedes will have to find a second out of nowhere to stop us."
"We shifted the focus to the development of the new car very early on. From Singapore 2023 onwards, no new parts were added to the car and we worked flat out on the 2024 car."
"I can well imagine that Max Verstappen will also dominate in 2024."
The new Red Bull Racing RB20 of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will be presented on 15 February.
