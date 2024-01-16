Max Verstappen 2024: Opponents have to find 1 second

As part of the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi 2023, Englishman Jake Dennis got behind the wheel of the successful Red Bull Racing RB19 model. Dennis is a simulation specialist at RBR and is also the 2022/2023 Formula E champion. The test at the Yas Marina Circuit was all about comparing the simulation with driving the real car.

Dennis has been working with the 2024 car from the Milton Keynes-based racing team in the Red Bull Racing simulator for weeks. In the English Mirror, he talked a little about what he's been up to, and what he says must give the competition food for thought.

Jake Dennis says: "We will once again have an extremely fast car. I expect us to successfully defend both world championship titles with it. Opponents like Ferrari or Mercedes will have to find a second out of nowhere to stop us."

"We shifted the focus to the development of the new car very early on. From Singapore 2023 onwards, no new parts were added to the car and we worked flat out on the 2024 car."



"I can well imagine that Max Verstappen will also dominate in 2024."



The new Red Bull Racing RB20 of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will be presented on 15 February.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



