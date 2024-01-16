Jacky Ickx 1973: Four contracts, three racing cars

I always have to smile a little when every up-and-coming driver in motorsport is immediately proclaimed a star after winning two races in a row. Sorry, but a star is something else. Star charisma is exuded by people who have achieved or are still achieving great things. Stars among racing drivers are rare. Jacky Ickx is one of them.

Now 79 years old, Ickx is one of the great drivers of the 1960s and 1970s who have survived. That is not a matter of course. Brussels-born Ickx admits that he didn't give a damn about safety when he was young, but today he sees things very differently. Like his companions Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi and Mario Andretti.

Like Andretti, Jacques Bernard "Jacky" Ickx is one of the most versatile drivers in racing history: eight-time Grand Prix winner, world championship runner-up in 1969 with Brabham and 1970 with Ferrari, six-time Le Mans winner, sports car world champion in 1982 and 1983, Paris-Dakar winner - with an incredible career that stretches from the first trial on a 50cc ignition engine in August 1961 in Alsemberg, Belgium, to January 2000 in Cairo, where Ickx retired after the 483rd competition of his racing and rally career. competition of his racing and rallying career, Ickx said: "But now it's over."

The New Zealander Chris Amon had eleven racing teams in his GP career, the Italian Andrea de Cesaris even twelve. But when we think of different employers in just one season, Jacky Ickx immediately comes to mind, who signed a contract with Lotus in October 1973 - his fourth deal that season, as the then Ferrari works driver also worked for McLaren and Williams in between!

Ickx loved being at Ferrari and still raves about this time today; the unforgettable Enzo Ferrari had already signed the Belgian in 1968, and after a year at Brabham, Ickx returned to Maranello for 1970.



But the 1972 season brought setbacks: After a good start to the season (three podium finishes in the first four races), Jacky only managed to score points twice in the following eight races - as winner in Germany and fifth in the USA.



Further disillusionment followed the following year - the 1973 model was simply a cucumber that drove the sensitive Jacky to the brink of despair. Finally, he told Maranello that he no longer intended to drive for Ferrari until a competitive car was on wheels. Strangely enough, he got away with this refusal to work! The cucumber was then driven by Arturo Merzario.



When McLaren offered Ickx a third car (alongside Denny Hulme and Peter Revson) for the Nürburgring GP in August, Jacky didn't have to think twice. Only the two Tyrrells of Jackie Stewart and François Cevert sped through the Eifel faster in the race. We learnt that the Ferrari plight was obviously not down to driver Ickx.



The Italian technicians stepped on the gas in the summer, the engineers thought they had finally worked out the kinks in the 312B3 model, but Jacky could only finish eighth in the Monza GP - whereupon he left Maranello for good.



Towards the end of the season, the 1969 and 1970 world championship runner-up joined Frank Williams, where he replaced the Dane Tom Belso. Jacky missed the first day of practice at Watkins Glen due to difficulties with his visa. He then finished 7th, the second-best result for the Iso Marlboro Ford racers entered by Frank Williams. This was not the only reason why Colin Chapman brought him to Lotus.



A small footnote: Ickx's three teams in the 1973 season became the most successful Formula 1 racing teams in GP history - Ferrari, McLaren and Williams.



Ickx will have wished he had sat out the 1973 season: Ferrari experienced a renaissance in 1974 with Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni, the Swiss would have come close to winning the title, the Viennese made up for it in 1975. Ickx was 16th in the world championship with Lotus.



Forty years, then, with beginnings in trials events, then the move to touring cars before the switch to single-seaters was inevitable. Ickx blossomed into one of the best rain drivers in the world and was already driving the world's most powerful sports cars at the end of the 1960s, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in Gulf's famous racing colours.



After his first stints with Tyrrell and Brabham, Enzo Ferrari brought him to Maranello. Looking back, it is a mockery that such a talented man never became Formula 1 world champion. Instead, he became an endurance and raid rally legend.



Jacky Ickx summarises his career as follows: "I can consider myself lucky to have survived. That's the most important thing."



