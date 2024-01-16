James Allison, Mercedes: "That was not decisive"

2022: Mercedes opted for extremely compact side bodies for the new wing cars. A wrong move, as it turned out. But Head of Engineering James Allison does not believe that this was the decisive factor.

It is in the nature of Formula 1 that the pursuers orientate themselves towards the best in class. And for the past two years, the best in class has been Red Bull Racing. One racing team after another has followed Red Bull Racing's example in the tricky aerodynamic area of the sidepods. Even arch-rival Mercedes-Benz turned away from the solution of extremely compact sidepods.

Mercedes' so-called "size zero" concept failed, the Mercedes W13 was "a real diva" (Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff), the car had a greater tendency to pitch on the track than its rivals, and at the end of 2022 Mercedes was left with just one victory (George Russell in Brazil).

Surprisingly, Mercedes stuck with the concept for 2023, but then turned its back on it, with no wins for the first time since 2011. Head of engineering Mike Elliott had to make way for returnee James Allison, who later left the team.

James Allison said on Sky Sports F1: "I see things a bit differently to you. I don't look at sidepods and say - that's a concept. We went for a solution with the car as a whole, from nose to tail, and it wasn't the most competitive. The sidepods were the most noticeable part, certainly, but that wasn't the decisive factor."

"The work with the sidepods was perhaps symbolic of the fact that it took us a little longer than we wanted to get on the right track."



And now? What happens next?



James Allison continues: "When designing a racing car, you proceed methodically. You look at different solutions and have to decide what can make the car faster. We have refined this methodology, because whether a Formula 1 racer works or not is decided in the concept phase."



The new Mercedes W15 of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be presented on 14 February.





