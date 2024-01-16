New McLaren: On 14 February in these colours
We will find out what Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's 2024 McLaren MCL38 will look like on 14 February, when the second oldest and second most successful Formula 1 racing team after Ferrari presents the new car.
McLaren has already revealed the colours in which the Englishman Norris and the Australian Piastri will compete: The colour papaya, much loved by the fans, will remain, plus there will be elements in anthracite grey and chrome.
Lando Norris: "I'm sure the fans will like the new livery as much as I do. We want to be competitive with the upcoming car from the very first race."
Oscar Piastri: "I think the new colours are really cool. I hope we can show the McLaren fans some fine performances like last year in Qatar."
In 2023, McLaren claimed nine podium finishes and won the Qatar Sprint with Piastri. The team led by McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Team Principal Andrea Stelle wants to build on this to become even stronger in 2024. The technical team has recently been strengthened by Head of Chassis Rob Marshall (ex-Red Bull Racing) and Head of Development David Sanchez (ex-Ferrari). Peter Prodromou remains aerodynamic director, assisted by Neil Houldey.
Zak Brown: "We think we have come up with a very nice livery for the new season. We were able to make impressive progress in the second half of the 2023 season, and we want to keep it up."
Andrea Stella: "The foundations for the future have been laid, now we want to harmonise all the elements so that we can race at a higher level."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island