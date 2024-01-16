New McLaren: On 14 February in these colours

The traditional English racing team McLaren has not only announced when the new MCL38 racing car will be unveiled, on 14 February, but also presented this year's livery.

We will find out what Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's 2024 McLaren MCL38 will look like on 14 February, when the second oldest and second most successful Formula 1 racing team after Ferrari presents the new car.

McLaren has already revealed the colours in which the Englishman Norris and the Australian Piastri will compete: The colour papaya, much loved by the fans, will remain, plus there will be elements in anthracite grey and chrome.

Lando Norris: "I'm sure the fans will like the new livery as much as I do. We want to be competitive with the upcoming car from the very first race."

Oscar Piastri: "I think the new colours are really cool. I hope we can show the McLaren fans some fine performances like last year in Qatar."

In 2023, McLaren claimed nine podium finishes and won the Qatar Sprint with Piastri. The team led by McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Team Principal Andrea Stelle wants to build on this to become even stronger in 2024. The technical team has recently been strengthened by Head of Chassis Rob Marshall (ex-Red Bull Racing) and Head of Development David Sanchez (ex-Ferrari). Peter Prodromou remains aerodynamic director, assisted by Neil Houldey.



Zak Brown: "We think we have come up with a very nice livery for the new season. We were able to make impressive progress in the second half of the 2023 season, and we want to keep it up."



Andrea Stella: "The foundations for the future have been laid, now we want to harmonise all the elements so that we can race at a higher level."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island