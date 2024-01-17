Kimi Räikkönen's son Robin: Maranello racing simulator

Formula 1 world champion Kimi Räikkönen has said of his son Robin: "We don't push him to do anything, he should do what he enjoys." The soon-to-be nine-year-old demonstrated his skills at Sim Maranello.

Kimi Räikkönen's long Formula 1 career came to an end at the end of 2021 with his 349th world championship race. The 44-year-old Finn has won 21 Grands Prix and became Formula 1 World Champion with Ferrari in 2007.

Since then, the "Iceman" has been enjoying retirement: he spends a lot of time with his family, competes in the NASCAR series and, as his Instagram photos show, regularly appears on karting tracks with his wife Minttu. His soon-to-be nine-year-old son Robin and daughter Rianna love to race around the track in karts.

Some time ago, the long-serving Formula 1 star said of Robin: "As for his talent - who knows? He's a child, one day he wants to drive, the next he doesn't. We don't push him to do anything. He should do what he enjoys."

But Robin won his first kart races in 2023. Gino Rosato can also be seen in photos of the kart tracks. The Canadian was a logistics expert at Ferrari for many years and has been a close friend of Kimi's since their time together at Ferrari. He is also Robin's godfather.

Rosato wrote on Instagram about Robin: "I had the feeling I'd seen it all before. He is very calm, sometimes he seems a little lost, almost disinterested. But basically it's like his dad: it's more a case of 'leave me alone, where's my car? Then magic comes to life. Speed, natural talent, you can call it what you want. Formula 1, here we come!"



On Instagram, Kimi Räikkönen has now posted a film of his offspring showing him at Sim Maranello, a company specialising in racing simulation in, well, you know where.



Robin made an excellent impression in the Ferrari city, and not just on his proud dad, who writes: "Fabulous day with Robin at @sim_maranello. Robin loved the impression of speed and this is certainly great training for the season ahead."



"I also sat in the simulator and I'm really impressed by how accurate and realistic it is. I'm still a little faster than Robin, but probably not for much longer - the kid is really fast."



Kimi Räikkönen has not changed his attitude: The kids should have fun, and if one day karting no longer interests them, then that's fine too. The "Iceman" said: "At least they're not doing motocross, that's much more dangerous."



