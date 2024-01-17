Formula 1 season 2024: start times at a glance

The premier class is about to embark on the most extensive season in Formula 1 history - 24 GP weekends! The motorsport world governing body has now published the first start times for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Formula 1 fans had not seen anything like it since 1985 - a Grand Prix starting on a Saturday! In Las Vegas, the starting lights went out locally on Saturday evening at 10.00 pm, which corresponds to 7.00 am in Central Europe.

Fans can get used to Saturday straight away: Like Las Vegas, the first two races of the 2024 season will be held on a Saturday, on 2 March in Bahrain and on 9 March in Saudi Arabia. The reason: Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, begins on 10 March.

For years, we have been used to Formula 1 races being held on Sundays, but if we look back, an astonishing number of World Championship races have been held on other days: Of the 1101 F1 races so far since Silverstone 1950, no fewer than 58 have been held on a Saturday.

Speaking of Silverstone 1950: The first Formula 1 World Championship race took place on a Saturday, and the traditional British GP only moved permanently to a Sunday date from 1984!

The 1950 World Championship got off to a strange start in terms of weekdays: the premier class made its debut on a Saturday, followed by the Monaco Grand Prix as the first Sunday race, then the Indy 500, which was part of the World Championship at the time, was held on a Tuesday!

Las Vegas has become Formula 1's sixth night race. The first night race was held in Singapore in 2008, followed by the races in Abu Dhabi (from 2009), Bahrain (switched to night racing in 2014), Qatar 2021 and Saudi Arabia 2021.



Here is an overview of most of the qualifying and race times, all converted to European time for the sake of simplicity.



There are no details yet for the six sprint weekends, as the schedule has not yet been finalised. These are the races in China, Miami, Austria, Texas, Brazil and Qatar. We do not yet have all the times for Las Vegas either.



Bahrain

1 March Qualifying: 17.00

2 March Race: 16.00



Saudi Arabia

8 March Qualifying: 18.00

9 March Race: 18.00



Australia

23 March Qualifying: 6.00

24 March Race: 5.00



Japan

6 April Qualifying: 7.00

7 April Race: 6.00



China

Still undetermined



Miami

Still undetermined



Emilia Romagna (Imola)

18 May Qualifying: 16.00

19 May Race: 15.00



Monaco

25 May Qualifying: 16.00

26 May Race: 15.00



Canada

8 June Qualifying: 22.00

9 June Race: 20.00



Spain 22 June

22 June Qualifying: 16.00

23 June Race: 15.00



Austria

Still undetermined



Great Britain

6 July Qualifying: 16.00

7 July Race: 15.00



Hungary

20 July Qualifying: 16.00

21 July Race: 15.00



Belgium

27 July Qualifying: 16.00

28 July Race: 15.00



Netherlands

24 August Qualifying: 15.00

25 August Race: 15.00



31 August

31 August Qualifying: 16.00

1 September Race: 15.00



Azerbaijan

14 September Qualifying: 13.00

15 September Race: 14.00



Singapore

21 September Qualifying: 14.00

22 September Race: 14.00



USA (Austin)

Still undecided



Mexico

26 October Qualifying: 22.00

27 October Race: 20.00



Brazil

Still undetermined



Las Vegas

Not yet determined



Qatar

Not yet determined



Abu Dhabi

07 December Qualifying: 15.00

08 December Race: 14.00





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island