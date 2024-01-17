Formula 1 season 2024: start times at a glance
In 2023, Formula 1 fans had not seen anything like it since 1985 - a Grand Prix starting on a Saturday! In Las Vegas, the starting lights went out locally on Saturday evening at 10.00 pm, which corresponds to 7.00 am in Central Europe.
Fans can get used to Saturday straight away: Like Las Vegas, the first two races of the 2024 season will be held on a Saturday, on 2 March in Bahrain and on 9 March in Saudi Arabia. The reason: Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, begins on 10 March.
For years, we have been used to Formula 1 races being held on Sundays, but if we look back, an astonishing number of World Championship races have been held on other days: Of the 1101 F1 races so far since Silverstone 1950, no fewer than 58 have been held on a Saturday.
Speaking of Silverstone 1950: The first Formula 1 World Championship race took place on a Saturday, and the traditional British GP only moved permanently to a Sunday date from 1984!
The 1950 World Championship got off to a strange start in terms of weekdays: the premier class made its debut on a Saturday, followed by the Monaco Grand Prix as the first Sunday race, then the Indy 500, which was part of the World Championship at the time, was held on a Tuesday!
Las Vegas has become Formula 1's sixth night race. The first night race was held in Singapore in 2008, followed by the races in Abu Dhabi (from 2009), Bahrain (switched to night racing in 2014), Qatar 2021 and Saudi Arabia 2021.
Here is an overview of most of the qualifying and race times, all converted to European time for the sake of simplicity.
There are no details yet for the six sprint weekends, as the schedule has not yet been finalised. These are the races in China, Miami, Austria, Texas, Brazil and Qatar. We do not yet have all the times for Las Vegas either.
Bahrain
1 March Qualifying: 17.00
2 March Race: 16.00
Saudi Arabia
8 March Qualifying: 18.00
9 March Race: 18.00
Australia
23 March Qualifying: 6.00
24 March Race: 5.00
Japan
6 April Qualifying: 7.00
7 April Race: 6.00
China
Still undetermined
Miami
Still undetermined
Emilia Romagna (Imola)
18 May Qualifying: 16.00
19 May Race: 15.00
Monaco
25 May Qualifying: 16.00
26 May Race: 15.00
Canada
8 June Qualifying: 22.00
9 June Race: 20.00
Spain 22 June
22 June Qualifying: 16.00
23 June Race: 15.00
Austria
Still undetermined
Great Britain
6 July Qualifying: 16.00
7 July Race: 15.00
Hungary
20 July Qualifying: 16.00
21 July Race: 15.00
Belgium
27 July Qualifying: 16.00
28 July Race: 15.00
Netherlands
24 August Qualifying: 15.00
25 August Race: 15.00
31 August
31 August Qualifying: 16.00
1 September Race: 15.00
Azerbaijan
14 September Qualifying: 13.00
15 September Race: 14.00
Singapore
21 September Qualifying: 14.00
22 September Race: 14.00
USA (Austin)
Still undecided
Mexico
26 October Qualifying: 22.00
27 October Race: 20.00
Brazil
Still undetermined
Las Vegas
Not yet determined
Qatar
Not yet determined
Abu Dhabi
07 December Qualifying: 15.00
08 December Race: 14.00
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island