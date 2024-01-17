Best driver duo? Bold statement from Zak Brown

Although several multiple world champions in the current Formula 1 field are on the gas for the competition, McLaren CEO Zak Brown is certain that his team has the best driver duo on the grid.

In Oscar Piastri, McLaren has brought on board one of the most promising talents of recent years, and the young Australian has lived up to the high expectations in his rookie season. The 22-year-old from Melbourne finished third in his 16th GP outing on the demanding Suzuka circuit and then went one better in the subsequent test of strength in Qatar with a sprint win and second place in the GP. He finished the season in ninth place in the standings.

His team-mate Lando Norris finished second six times and third once last year and ended the season in sixth place overall. However, neither of them has yet to win a GP. And there are several multiple world champions on the current Formula 1 grid. Nevertheless, McLaren CEO Zak Brown is certain that he has the best duo in the entire Formula 1 field under his wing.

When asked what factors are necessary for success in the premier class, the US American explained confidently: "You need the two best GP drivers in the world and I think we have the best driver duo in Formula 1." Norris has already spent five Formula 1 years with the team from Woking and so far the British racing team has not managed to give him a car in which he can regularly compete for victory.

As a result, more and more people are calling for Norris to join another team. Brown also knows that the 24-year-old from Bristol has made a good impression on some of the top teams. "We would therefore prefer to sign him sooner rather than later," emphasises the 52-year-old. "I also think he's really enjoying his time at McLaren and it's a dream to win races and a world championship together. I think Lando is also doing everything he can to achieve this with us," he adds.

For many observers, one thing is certain: if Norris does not manage to win his first GP this year, he will have to look for a better team. Former GP driver and current TV pundit Martin Brundle, for example, explained: "Of course, you have to keep all your options open. Loyalty does pay off, especially nowadays, because you can build something together with a Formula 1 team. But if he goes another year without a win, then he has to do that, and in general he should make sure he's in the best position to win a world title."

