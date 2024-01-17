F1 Academy: Haas backs US talent Chloe Chambers

The US-American Chloe Chambers will be competing in the colours of the Haas team in the women's junior series "F1 Academy". The 19-year-old will be demonstrating her skills in the shadow of Formula 1.

There are no new driver commitments to announce in the Formula 1 field, as the same field will compete this year as in the 2023 season. However, more and more Formula 1 teams are confirming their talented racing drivers for the "F1 Academy" junior series. The championship, which will run as part of Formula 1, is intended to help female racing talent to make the step up to the other junior classes.

This year, each Formula 1 team will nominate a young female driver, and Mercedes, Aston Martin, Alpine, McLaren, Williams and Stake F1 have already announced their choice. Doriane Pin from France will be competing for Mercedes, Aston Martin is sending Tina Hausmann from Switzerland, Alpine is relying on the driving skills of Briton Abbi Pulling, McLaren is promoting Bianca Bustamante (Philippines), Williams is sending Lia Block from the USA and Stake F1 is sending Carrie Schreiner from Germany.

The American Haas team is also sending a US-American on the hunt for points with Chloe Chambers. The 19-year-old from Fort Wayne, Indiana, started her karting career at the age of eight and has already gained her first experience in formula racing: in 2021, she competed in the US Formula 4 Championship.

The following year, she competed in the W Series and last year she drove a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport in the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America. She also gained further formula racing experience in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand. In this series, she made history as the first female pole setter and first female winner, and was recognised as the most improved talent in the field for her performance.

However, this was not enough to convince the Haas organisers. Chambers showed her skills in two test outings in Arizona and Barcelona, beating off competition from numerous other talented drivers.

She has now completed her first visit to the Formula 1 racing team. "I am delighted to be driving for the Haas team with Campos Racing in the F1 Academy. The support from Haas will open many doors for new experiences and I will certainly learn a lot," says Chambers confidently.

The new Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu is also delighted: "As a father of two karting-loving children, I know how important it is to encourage the next generation to take the leap and follow their dreams. It was great to meet Chloe and see her enthusiasm for the season ahead and the team really enjoyed meeting her at the factory. She spoke to the engineers and took part in pit stop practice, as well as making her first media appearances."

