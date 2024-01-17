Williams: Two new talents in the junior squad

The Williams team has accepted Alessandro Giusti and Sara Matsui into the "Williams Racing Driver Academy". The Frenchman will compete in the Formula Regional European Championship, Sara in karting.

After Red Bull reaped the rewards of its extensive programme to promote young talent in formula racing, its rivals in the Formula 1 field followed suit. Every racing team now runs its own programme to find future GP stars. The Williams team has also put together a junior squad with the "Williams Racing Driver Academy", which is now being expanded to include two talented youngsters.

On the one hand, Alessandro Giusti has been included after showing a remarkable rookie season in the Formula Regional European Championship and finishing sixth overall with three wins and four podium finishes. The 17-year-old Frenchman will contest another year in this class.

On the other hand, Japanese karting talent Sara Matsui can look forward to joining the Williams Academy. The 13-year-old Japanese driver was part of the Honda Racing School last year, she will compete with Kart Republic in the OKJ class this year and will also take part in the 2024 edition of the "Champions of the Future Academy", which is supported by the "F1 Academy".

"I am very excited to join the Williams Racing Driver Academy. It is a very special feeling to join such a prestigious Formula 1 team. I can't wait to have this experience and to work closely with the team on my development," says Giusti, delighted with the opportunity.

Matsui says: "It is an honour to be part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy and I am grateful for the chance to work with such a traditional team. I'm looking forward to gaining my experience in Europe and can't wait for the season to start."

