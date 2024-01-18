Ayao Komatsu (Haas): "I am not a second Steiner"

Racing team owner Gene Haas has had enough after finishing last in the 2023 World Championship: he has not extended Günther Steiner's contract and is giving Ayao Komatsu a chance. The Japanese driver is humble.

Gene Haas had had enough.71-year-old machine tool manufacturer and racing team owner Gene Haas' key statement: "I am ashamed that we did not finish higher than last place in the Constructors' Cup in 2023 with Ferrari's excellent material. We are entering our ninth season, we have contested 166 rounds of the World Championship and we can't boast a single podium finish. In recent years, we have been at the back of the field."

Haas took action: 58-year-old South Tyrolean Günther Steiner was no longer given a new contract, but Haas promoted chief engineer Ayao Komatsu to the position of team principal.

The 47-year-old Japanese is approaching his task with modesty, as he says on the official Formula 1 website: "I am not Günther Steiner, and I am not trying to become another Steiner. He is a completely different person. We have always got on with each other, we have great mutual respect."

"We often went out for a meal together on a GP weekend, not because there was something to discuss about the racing team, but because we like each other."

"Günther Steiner is a real guy, and I realise that he's not easy to replace. He has different strengths and weaknesses to me. Gene knows what he has in me and what he can expect from me. He wanted to try something new and I'm ready for the task."



Günther Steiner became a star with the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive", especially in the USA, not least because of his tendency to swear. Ayao Komatsu laughs: "I won't try to be like Steiner in that respect either."





