Bruno Famin (Alpine): "The door is open for Andretti"

October 2023: Three days before his 61st birthday, Michael Andretti received the news from the FIA that his application to enter Formula 1 had been accepted. This means that the US racing team owner could theoretically have two cars on the grid as early as 2025, with a new field of 22 cars. However, the green light from the FIA does not mean that everything is now in order.

The US American must now find a solution with Formula One Management (FOM). According to the Formula 1 constitution, the Concorde Agreement (which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of FIA, FOM and racing teams) is anchored - a new team must not only fulfil the framework conditions of the FIA, but also reach an agreement with the commercial rights holder, i.e. with FOM under Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

When will Andretti join? Ex-IndyCar and GP driver Michael Andretti said in October 2023: "We are aiming for 2025, but it could also be 2026. In any case, we have a car in the wind tunnel and the development of the new racing car plant and the racing team in terms of personnel continues."

In mid-November 2023, GM (currently the sixth-largest car manufacturer in the world in terms of vehicles produced) sent an important signal to the FIA: The US company has registered with the FIA as a Formula 1 engine manufacturer, starting in 2028.



GM wants to compete in the premier class with the Cadillac brand. Cadillac has been active in IMSA racing since 2017 and has won the Daytona endurance classic several times.



All of this begs the question: When Andretti arrives in 2025 or 2026 - which engines will he compete with? GM will not be ready yet.



An interim solution could come from France. Alpine team boss Bruno Famin says: "We have spoken to Andretti and General Motors. If it works out with the entry, then we will be happy to resume these talks. At the moment, everything is on hold."



"We had a preliminary agreement with Andretti, but then everything took a little longer than originally thought and that agreement lapsed. But we are happy to sit down with Andretti to find a joint solution."



The Renault Group competes in Formula 1 with the Alpine brand. At present, only its own team is equipped with engines; unlike the other engine manufacturers, there is no customer racing team. This is in stark contrast to Ferrari, who work with Haas and Sauber, or Mercedes, who supply Aston Martin, McLaren and Williams with drive units.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island