Mercedes: Head of Engineering James Allison has extended his contract

Mercedes-Benz confirmed on 18 January that James Allison has extended his contract as Technical Director on a long-term basis. This will strengthen the team's technical leadership in a period of renewal ahead of the major rule changes for 2026.

James joined the team as Technical Director in 2017 and led it through a long period of success, culminating in four consecutive Drivers' and five Constructors' World Championships.

After a spell as Chief Technical Officer, where he was responsible for longer-term strategy and the INEOS Britannia America's Cup project, Allison returned to a frontline role as Technical Director in April last year.

James says: "Formula One has brought me a lot of happiness, but none greater than answering Toto's call to join Mercedes in 2017. It's a great privilege to continue this adventure, working with brilliant colleagues and fighting together for success in the World Championship."



Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff: "I am thrilled that James has committed his long-term future to the team. He is, simply put, the most impressive technical leader in our sport."



"His fighting spirit, knowledge, experience and determination make him second to none. But his influence and impact go much further than that. Since he joined the team in 2017, he has been an important ally and sparring partner for me personally. We can challenge each other openly and honestly; an embodiment of the team's 'tough love' culture, which is crucial in ensuring we all give our best."



"Most importantly, James is a true friend that you can rely on, not only in successful moments but also in difficult ones. It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past seven years and I look forward to doing so for many years to come."



James Allison was born on 21 February 1968 in Louth, England, and studied at the University of Cambridge. He graduated in 1989 with a degree in aerospace engineering and began his career in Formula 1 in 1990 as a junior designer in the aerodynamics department of the Benetton team.



In 1992, he became head of the aerodynamics department at the French racing team Larrousse, but returned to Benetton two years later. In 1999, Allison docked with Ferrari for the first time, but returned to Benetton, which had become a Renault works team, as Deputy Technical Director in 2005. He was appointed Technical Director there in 2009, a post he retained when Luxembourg investor Gérard Lopez bought the Enstone-based team from Renault. Allison returned to Maranello on 29 July 2013, this time as Technical Director.



James Allison was married, his Rebecca gave him three children: Emily, Matteo and Jonathan. On 22 March 2016, Ferrari announced that Allison had lost his wife unexpectedly. The Englishman was given an indefinite leave of absence by Ferrari. But he was back at work in April.



As a result, the working atmosphere between Allison and Ferrari deteriorated. The Italians denied rumours of an alleged separation for weeks. At the end of July, however, the rumour became fact: Ferrari confirmed that Allison had left the team with immediate effect.



Allison was introduced as the new Technical Director of the Mercedes racing team in February 2017 and took up his position on 1 March. In his very first year with the new employer, Lewis Hamilton won his fourth title and the fourth consecutive Constructors' Cup triumph for Mercedes-Benz, with Hamilton and Mercedes successfully defending their titles under Allison from 2018 to 2020. With his calm, pragmatic manner, Allison made a significant contribution to this magnificent series of successes.



Mercedes reorganised itself in July 2021: Allison stepped back a little from the day-to-day business, with Mike Elliott taking over as the new Technical Director of the Mercedes F1 racing team. This gave Allison more freedom, including for technical and strategic matters.



In 2023, Mercedes made a change in view of the slump: Allison and Elliott swapped places, with Elliott later leaving the team.