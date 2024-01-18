Gilles Villeneuve: Ferrari star will never be forgotten

Gilles Villeneuve never cheated with his birthday, but he did cheat with his year of birth. Villeneuve's companion, the Canadian Formula 1 reporter and author Gerald Donaldson, told me: "Many biographies, including on the Internet, say that Gilles Villeneuve was born in 1952. But that's not true. Joseph Gilles Henri Villeneuve was born on 18 January 1950. He made himself look two years younger as a racing driver because he was convinced that his real age would get in the way of his career."

So when McLaren and Ferrari became aware of Villeneuve's talent, Gilles was already 27 years old - the age at which some drivers in the modern era of GP are already discarded!

Villeneuve's worries were unfounded: His talent was so breathtaking that nobody harboured any concerns about age.

In 1982, the motorsport world lost a driver who still fascinates Formula 1 fans to this day.

Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert says admiringly: "For me, he was the greatest. He was only interested in one thing - going out onto the racetrack and being the fastest of all. On every lap. I always had the impression that victories or even a world championship title were of secondary importance to him. He just wanted to drive his opponents into the ground."



The racing comet Gilles Villeneuve burnt out in the final practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix in Zolder on 8 May 1982.



The Canadian wanted to beat the qualifying time of his hated Ferrari team-mate Didier Pironi. The two had made a pact at the previous World Championship race in Imola, the Frenchman did not honour it and won, Gilles said grimly: "I will never speak a word to him again."



Sadly, this turned out to be true.



Gilles ran into the March of Jochen Mass at Zolder, the German swerved to the side to make way, but Villeneuve had already chosen this line. The inevitable happened.



A great fighter's heart stopped beating.



Jacques Villeneuve still remembers that day well. On that unfortunate Friday, to his own surprise, young Jacques was allowed to choose a video game because his mum gave in to the jostling outside the shop.



The then eleven-year-old came home beaming, but soon afterwards the phone rang. His mum answered, and Jacques spoke to CNN about that fateful day: "I knew immediately that something was wrong."



"When he died, I took on the role of the man of the house, and that gave me the strength and vigour that later made me the racing driver I became. So in a sad way, it was good for me that my father died. I had hardly seen him for about two years by then. During this time, he was effectively not a father. I didn't live at home for a year and a half either, but in the mountains with friends because I also went to school there."



"We no longer had a traditional family life back then, he would disappear for two months at a time. And when he came back, he wasn't really there because he came home to play on his boat. It was also the generation where the daughters were much more popular than the sons, so everything was kind of strange."



Jacques Villeneuve achieved what his father was denied: he became Formula 1 World Champion in 1997 with Williams.



The younger Villeneuve had one of the most emotional moments of that GP season in 2018: he was allowed to drive the 1978 Ferrari on the Montreal racetrack that bears his father's name, the Ferrari 312T3 that his dad had driven to victory in the Canadian Grand Prix 40 years earlier.



When the Ferrari idol crossed the finish line of the Canadian GP back then, the spectators completely freaked out: The little Ferrari driver had outgrown himself - quite uncharacteristically for him, he had shown patience.



Jean-Pierre Jarier should actually have won in the Lotus, but the French replacement driver for Ronnie Peterson, who died in September 1978, was let down by the technology of his racing car. Gilles Villeneuve took the lead and held his nerve. It was fitting for this crazy Grand Prix that flakes fell as he crossed the finish line!



At just a few degrees above zero, the Canadian GP is considered the coldest World Championship race in Formula 1 history, but the fans on site were very warm.



Jacques Villeneuve: "Over the years, my father's achievements have taken on a new, deeper meaning for me. Because I could always see how much he touched people with his driving and his character."



When asked how his father's Ferrari felt, the eleven-time GP winner laughed: "It's like sitting in a tin of sardines! It's a bit unsettling - when the bodywork is removed, you're pretty much sitting in the open. All you have for protection is some plastic. And yet I'm impressed by the state of the art at the time."



"I'm used to left-hand brakes. But you can't do that in the T3 because the steering column runs between your two feet. It was a great experience and a nice nod to my father's legacy. Over the years, I've learnt to appreciate what he meant to people. It fills me with pride how warmly the fans remember him."



The fascination for the man with seemingly boundless courage is undiminished, even so many years after his death.



In Italy, he is revered to this day like only Tazio Nuvolari before him, who was also a dervish behind the wheel.



Perhaps the fans' fascination is also based on the fact that they understood what Johnny Herbert put it like this: "I'll never forget how Villeneuve drove on in Zandvoort in 1979 after one of his numerous crashes with a battered Ferrari, parts kept falling off his Ferrari, he came into the pits with a veritable tricycle, the mechanics were beating their hands over their heads. Gilles, meanwhile, demanded energetically that he be given fresh tyres so that he could continue driving. He had no idea that his car was so damaged. There are certainly more successful racing drivers, but there has certainly never been a greater racer than Gilles Villeneuve."