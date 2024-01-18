Fernando Alonso: "You lose your privacy"
Every GP fan knows that Formula 1 stars enjoy many privileges and receive a lot of applause for their work. But life as a professional racing driver in the premier class does not only have advantages, as long-time world championship participant Fernando Alonso emphasises. The two-time world champion from the Aston Martin team really enjoys his work behind the wheel, as he confirms time and again.
But he also knows what he had to give up in order to lead this life. Last year, during his appearance on the "High Performance" podcast, he spoke about the sacrifices he had to make to be a GP star. He explained: "You lose your privacy, that's an important aspect. You have to be able to deal with that and everyone does it in their own way."
"It's not easy when you're no longer anonymous anywhere in the world, you're forced to do certain things at certain times and the stress is already very high in that respect," admits the 32-time GP winner, who, when asked which phase of his life he would like to relive, chooses a time when he was not yet world-famous.
"I would go back to my college days, because when you are young you are free, you have endless opportunities in the future to do what you want in your life. You miss that feeling later on," is the 42-year-old's answer.
