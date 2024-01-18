Ferrari junior Maya Weug competes in the F1 Academy

The Ferrari team has also made its choice for the representative in the women's junior series "F1 Academy": Maya Weug, who is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, will step on the gas in the Scuderia's colours.

More and more teams are announcing the female drivers who will compete in their colours in the women's junior series "F1 Academy". The drivers from Mercedes, Aston Martin, Alpine, McLaren, Williams, Stake F1 (Sauber) and Haas have now been confirmed. The Ferrari team has also already made its choice and is sending Maya Weug into the race.

Like Tina Hausmann (Aston Martin) and Doriane Pin (Mercedes), Weug is also one of the drivers that the Prema Racing Team is sending onto the track. Alpine representative Abbi Pulling is on board with the Rodin Motorsport Team, Art GP is sending Bianca Bustamante (McLaren) and Lia Block (Williams), among others, on the hunt for points and Campos Racing has so far confirmed Carrie Schreiner (Stake F1) and Chloe Chambers (Haas) as drivers.

Weug has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2021, last year she competed in the European Formula Regional Championship and finished the season in 17th place with six points-scoring drives in 20 races. The 19-year-old is delighted to have the opportunity to compete in the F1 Academy.

She explains: "I'm sure it will be a great season to work with such a prestigious team as Prema in the second year of such an interesting category as the F1 Academy. It is also an honour for me to represent Ferrari again this year. I am now preparing hard with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Prema, with the aim of being at the front of the field this season."

Team Principal René Rosin is also looking forward to the race, explaining: "We believe that we will do a great job together. Our line-up is really promising, with three outstanding racing drivers and the support of three great Formula 1 teams. We are proud of the trust that has been placed in us and can't wait for the season to start."