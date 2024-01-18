James Allison: worry and excitement ahead of the tests
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Like all Formula 1 engineers, James Allison has only one thing on his mind these days: the Head of Engineering at Mercedes, who has extended his contract with the star brand on a long-term basis, is focussing on the upcoming season and the 2024 car with which Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are to find their way back to the top.
The Brit admits that it's not just the anticipation of the new season that can be felt at the moment. There is also concern that he has made the right decisions in the development of the latest GP racer. "At this point in the year, you can only be worried and excited at the same time, and there is also a certain amount of anxiety, which is something you always feel," explains the 55-year-old.
"I can also imagine that even at Red Bull Racing you don't sleep the soundest sleep, even though they have had such a strong year. Because nobody knows what the other teams will bring," surmises Allison, who nevertheless hopes "that the somewhat more difficult characteristics of the rear of the car will be a little more favourable and that our car will be a little better to drive than its predecessor".
The factory team's Head of Engineering emphasises that they currently have to rely on simulations, but there is reason to believe that they have been able to eliminate some of the difficulties they had with the W14 and describes: "In addition, they are also concentrating on the usual measures, working on reducing the vehicle weight and trying to find more downforce and improve the power, all within the framework of what the current rules allow."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island