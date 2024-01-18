James Allison: worry and excitement ahead of the tests

Like all Formula 1 engineers, James Allison has only one thing on his mind these days: the Head of Engineering at Mercedes, who has extended his contract with the star brand on a long-term basis, is focussing on the upcoming season and the 2024 car with which Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are to find their way back to the top.

The Brit admits that it's not just the anticipation of the new season that can be felt at the moment. There is also concern that he has made the right decisions in the development of the latest GP racer. "At this point in the year, you can only be worried and excited at the same time, and there is also a certain amount of anxiety, which is something you always feel," explains the 55-year-old.

"I can also imagine that even at Red Bull Racing you don't sleep the soundest sleep, even though they have had such a strong year. Because nobody knows what the other teams will bring," surmises Allison, who nevertheless hopes "that the somewhat more difficult characteristics of the rear of the car will be a little more favourable and that our car will be a little better to drive than its predecessor".

The factory team's Head of Engineering emphasises that they currently have to rely on simulations, but there is reason to believe that they have been able to eliminate some of the difficulties they had with the W14 and describes: "In addition, they are also concentrating on the usual measures, working on reducing the vehicle weight and trying to find more downforce and improve the power, all within the framework of what the current rules allow."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



