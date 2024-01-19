Ejection seat team boss: 8 out of 10 were replaced

This has never happened before in the premier class: in the past 24 months, eight racing teams have had a new team principal. Only Christian Horner (Red Bull Racing) and Toto Wolff (Mercedes) have remained.

The position of Formula 1 team principal has recently become an ejector seat like that of a football coach. It's unbelievable how much has changed between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2024 - eight of the ten GP racing teams no longer have the same team principal!

Old rivals Christian Horner and Toto Wolff are the exception to the rule. The Englishman has been the boss of the team from Milton Keynes since Red Bull Racing joined in 2005, while Wolff from Vienna became the helmsman of the Mercedes-Benz F1 team almost exactly eleven years ago - and will remain so for at least another three seasons.

But otherwise? Changes here and there.

Mattia Binotto had to leave Ferrari at the end of 2022 because he too had failed to lead the world champions to their first drivers' world championship title since 2007. Frenchman Fred Vasseur took his place.

The same Vasseur had led the Alfa Romeo racing team Sauber, and at the beginning of 2023 Alessandro Alunni Bravi was declared de facto team principal, even though he was officially named team representative.

At work as CEO at Sauber: Andreas Seidl. The man from Passau left McLaren early in order to smooth the way for Audi's Formula 1 entry in Switzerland; he was succeeded at McLaren, the second oldest GP racing team, by the Italian Andrea Stella, previously Head of Engineering.

Ayao Komatsu has followed a similar path - from chief engineer at Haas, the Japanese has now been appointed successor to Günther Steiner.



At the second Red Bull racing team, AlphaTauri, Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer have replaced Franz Tost.



Things have been very unsettled at Williams and Alpine in recent years. Neither Cyril Abiteboul, Davide Brivio nor Otmar Szafnauer were able to fulfil the expectations of the Renault bosses at the French team, they were all sidelined or disposed of, and Bruno Famin is managing the team on an interim basis.



Williams was sold to Dorilton Capital, team principal Claire Williams had to leave, then Simon Roberts briefly managed the team before German Jost Capito did some much-needed rebuilding work. James Vowles has been at the helm since January 2023 and is set to remain so for years to come.



At Aston Martin, Otmar Szafnauer was given the boot in February 2022 (after more than ten years working at Silverstone, when the team was also called Force India and Racing Point), with Mike Krack taking his place. But even the Luxembourger realises that he will be judged by his success.

