Ejection seat team boss: 8 out of 10 were replaced
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The position of Formula 1 team principal has recently become an ejector seat like that of a football coach. It's unbelievable how much has changed between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2024 - eight of the ten GP racing teams no longer have the same team principal!
Old rivals Christian Horner and Toto Wolff are the exception to the rule. The Englishman has been the boss of the team from Milton Keynes since Red Bull Racing joined in 2005, while Wolff from Vienna became the helmsman of the Mercedes-Benz F1 team almost exactly eleven years ago - and will remain so for at least another three seasons.
But otherwise? Changes here and there.
Mattia Binotto had to leave Ferrari at the end of 2022 because he too had failed to lead the world champions to their first drivers' world championship title since 2007. Frenchman Fred Vasseur took his place.
The same Vasseur had led the Alfa Romeo racing team Sauber, and at the beginning of 2023 Alessandro Alunni Bravi was declared de facto team principal, even though he was officially named team representative.
At work as CEO at Sauber: Andreas Seidl. The man from Passau left McLaren early in order to smooth the way for Audi's Formula 1 entry in Switzerland; he was succeeded at McLaren, the second oldest GP racing team, by the Italian Andrea Stella, previously Head of Engineering.
Ayao Komatsu has followed a similar path - from chief engineer at Haas, the Japanese has now been appointed successor to Günther Steiner.
At the second Red Bull racing team, AlphaTauri, Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer have replaced Franz Tost.
Things have been very unsettled at Williams and Alpine in recent years. Neither Cyril Abiteboul, Davide Brivio nor Otmar Szafnauer were able to fulfil the expectations of the Renault bosses at the French team, they were all sidelined or disposed of, and Bruno Famin is managing the team on an interim basis.
Williams was sold to Dorilton Capital, team principal Claire Williams had to leave, then Simon Roberts briefly managed the team before German Jost Capito did some much-needed rebuilding work. James Vowles has been at the helm since January 2023 and is set to remain so for years to come.
At Aston Martin, Otmar Szafnauer was given the boot in February 2022 (after more than ten years working at Silverstone, when the team was also called Force India and Racing Point), with Mike Krack taking his place. But even the Luxembourger realises that he will be judged by his success.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island