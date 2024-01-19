Lando Norris: Wild speculation about McLaren ace

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says: He wants to drive with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for years to come. British media speculate that McLaren will have to fork out more than 15 million dollars to keep Norris.

For US McLaren Managing Director Zak Brown, one thing is certain: "With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, we have the strongest driver pairing in the Formula 1 field." GP fans are currently discussing this passionately.

The 24-year-old Englishman Norris and the 22-year-old Australian Piastri have shown great performances in the second half of the 2023 season: Piastri won the sprint race in Qatar, Norris stood on the podium seven times from Silverstone onwards, six times in second place and once in third.

Brown also emphasised: "We see the future of McLaren with Norris and Piastri." And to do that, the 52-year-old Californian will have to dig deep into the McLaren coffers - 13 of the 20 driver contracts in the GP field expire in 2024, and Brown is aware that Norris and Piastri are coveted drivers.

Norris is under contract with McLaren until the end of 2025, Piastri until the end of 2026, but Brown is already setting the course for early contract extensions. "We won't release our drivers for any money in the world," he told colleagues at Sky Sports. "We are exactly where we want to be in terms of resources. We are operating at a profit thanks to the budget cap, and the drivers' salaries are not an obstacle." Translation: We have the resources to keep our drivers.

There is speculation in the British media: Lando Norris earned around 15 million dollars in 2023, and Zak Brown would have to add considerably to that in order to keep the 2021 and 2023 World Championship sixth-placed driver.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island