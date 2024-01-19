Lando Norris: Wild speculation about McLaren ace
For US McLaren Managing Director Zak Brown, one thing is certain: "With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, we have the strongest driver pairing in the Formula 1 field." GP fans are currently discussing this passionately.
The 24-year-old Englishman Norris and the 22-year-old Australian Piastri have shown great performances in the second half of the 2023 season: Piastri won the sprint race in Qatar, Norris stood on the podium seven times from Silverstone onwards, six times in second place and once in third.
Brown also emphasised: "We see the future of McLaren with Norris and Piastri." And to do that, the 52-year-old Californian will have to dig deep into the McLaren coffers - 13 of the 20 driver contracts in the GP field expire in 2024, and Brown is aware that Norris and Piastri are coveted drivers.
Norris is under contract with McLaren until the end of 2025, Piastri until the end of 2026, but Brown is already setting the course for early contract extensions. "We won't release our drivers for any money in the world," he told colleagues at Sky Sports. "We are exactly where we want to be in terms of resources. We are operating at a profit thanks to the budget cap, and the drivers' salaries are not an obstacle." Translation: We have the resources to keep our drivers.
There is speculation in the British media: Lando Norris earned around 15 million dollars in 2023, and Zak Brown would have to add considerably to that in order to keep the 2021 and 2023 World Championship sixth-placed driver.
