Miami: Fatal accident next to the GP circuit

On the night of 17 to 18 January, a fatal accident occurred on the Florida Turnpike, a toll road right next to the Miami International Autodrome.

At 1.45 a.m. on the morning of 18 January, the Miami Gardens Fire Department received an emergency call that a serious accident had occurred on the Florida Turnpike, in the immediate vicinity of the Miami International Autodrome Formula 1 racetrack near the Hard Rock Stadium.

The firefighters and the Florida Highway Patrol, who had also arrived on the scene, were greeted by a gruesome scene: a dead body was lying on the Turnpike, the car had been catapulted onto the Formula 1 track and was lying upside down.

The driver of a grey Dodge was travelling in a southerly direction when he crashed into the concrete wall of the exit ramp. The car overturned and the driver was thrown out of the vehicle. The emergency services were only able to determine his death.

The car mowed over a fence and some palm trees and then came to rest on the GP race track at the exit of turn 16.

The exit of the almost 500 kilometre long north-west-south-east Florida Turnpike had to be closed at the level of 199th Street. The road, which leads from Miami beyond Orlando, is used by three million vehicles every day.



The police have launched an investigation. It is suspected that the driver was travelling at excessive speed. However, a medical problem with the driver cannot be ruled out either.





