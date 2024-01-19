Miami: Fatal accident next to the GP circuit
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
At 1.45 a.m. on the morning of 18 January, the Miami Gardens Fire Department received an emergency call that a serious accident had occurred on the Florida Turnpike, in the immediate vicinity of the Miami International Autodrome Formula 1 racetrack near the Hard Rock Stadium.
The firefighters and the Florida Highway Patrol, who had also arrived on the scene, were greeted by a gruesome scene: a dead body was lying on the Turnpike, the car had been catapulted onto the Formula 1 track and was lying upside down.
The driver of a grey Dodge was travelling in a southerly direction when he crashed into the concrete wall of the exit ramp. The car overturned and the driver was thrown out of the vehicle. The emergency services were only able to determine his death.
The car mowed over a fence and some palm trees and then came to rest on the GP race track at the exit of turn 16.
The exit of the almost 500 kilometre long north-west-south-east Florida Turnpike had to be closed at the level of 199th Street. The road, which leads from Miami beyond Orlando, is used by three million vehicles every day.
The police have launched an investigation. It is suspected that the driver was travelling at excessive speed. However, a medical problem with the driver cannot be ruled out either.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island