New racing rarities puzzle: Ferrari in private

The new puzzle Racing Rarities obviously shows a Ferrari, but with a very unconventional paint job. Who is sitting at the wheel here? When and where was the photo taken? Take part too!

Every week, we present a little piece of motorsport history, usually from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT.

The correct solution from last time: South African Ian Scheckter with his March at the Argentine Grand Prix on 9 January 1977. Ian had to retire (electrical defect), while his brother Jody sensationally drove the Wolf racing car to victory in the first race of this racing team.

Ian, two and a half years older than Jody and now 76, took part in 20 Formula 1 World Championship races. The fact that he only saw the chequered flag four times says everything about the mediocre material he had to struggle with. Best result: 10th place in Zandvoort in 1977.

Ian Scheckter, six-time monoposto champion in South Africa, first competed in Formula 1 in 1974, at his home race in Kyalami near Johannesburg, in a Lotus 72 entered by Team Gunston.



Ian secured his involvement with March in 1977 thanks to support from cigarette manufacturer Rothmans, but March fielded too many cars and was overstretched.



It is fitting that Ian Scheckter's failed F1 career meant that he was unable to compete in the 1977 World Championship final: He had entered the country on a tourist visa and was expelled.



On to the new riddle: Okay, we'll get to Ferrari quickly, but why is this car travelling with a black airbox?



