Mick Schumacher: Formula 1 dream not buried

This year, Mick Schumacher will compete for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. However, he has not yet given up his dream of returning to the premier class, as he emphasised at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The year on the bench at Mercedes was very instructive for Mick Schumacher. The young German, who was dropped after two years with the Haas team, was able to experience the work of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell up close in the German car manufacturer's works team and play his part in the success of the two star drivers.

Schumacher received a lot of praise for this, on the one hand from the two regular drivers, but also from team boss Toto Wolff, who emphasised: "Mick's night shifts in the simulator played a decisive role in improving the performance of the car." The Viennese also explained: "From my point of view, Mick deserves to be on the Formula 1 grid."

However, he remains "only" a reserve driver for the Mercedes team in the premier class for the time being, gaining racing experience with the Alpine team in his first season in the World Endurance Championship. However, the dream of a Formula 1 comeback has not yet been buried, as Schumacher emphasised in the paddock in Abu Dhabi: "Formula 1 has always been my dream and will remain so."

However, he does not want to miss out on the chance to race again. "There's no reason for me not to race and fall behind everyone else. I prefer to race and work on my skills. If that ultimately means that I don't return to Formula 1 but have another career, then I'll be happy to pursue that too," said the 24-year-old.

