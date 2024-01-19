Ayao Komatsu: "See certain things differently"

As the new Haas Team Principal, Ayao Komatsu has accepted the challenge of taking over from Günther Steiner and returning the US team to the road to success. The Japanese driver knows what he wants.

The poor World Championship results that the Haas team has suffered in recent years led to Gene Haas not renewing the contract of previous team boss Günther Steiner. The American team owner spoke of the embarrassing results that had been achieved and immediately presented the successor to the popular South Tyrolean, Ayao Komatsu, from his own ranks.

The Japanese immediately made it clear that he would not try to copy Steiner. And in an interview with Sky Sports F1, he said: "I think you can see straight away that I am different. But we also got on very well at work and Günther has done a lot for this team. He built it up and I have an incredible amount of respect for him and what he has achieved."

"I see certain things differently, have a slightly different way of working and also think that we can make progress in many areas despite the restrictions we have in this team. If I didn't believe that, I wouldn't have taken this job," said the 47-year-old engineer.

Komatsu can understand why Gene Haas described the team's results as embarrassing. He said: "I've sat on the pit wall for every race and it's obviously embarrassing when you can achieve a decent position in qualifying but at the same time know that things will go in the wrong direction again on Sunday. That's embarrassing, Gene is absolutely right, and we're not there for that either."

