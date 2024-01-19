Who will stop Verstappen? Coulthard in favour of rule change
Max Verstappen shone from the top step of the podium 19 times last year, and the defending champion from the Red Bull Racing Team finished the Grand Prix in second place twice more, only having to settle for fifth place in the Singapore street race.
His team-mate Sergio Pérez, who finished second in the championship, scored less than half as many points as the Dutchman. The Mexican only won two races.
The strong performances of the three-time champion are causing much discussion among Red Bull Racing opponents, fans and GP experts. They are racking their brains over how the dominance of the exceptional 26-year-old could be ended.
GP veteran David Coulthard believes that a rule change could provide more variety at the front of the field. He explains in the "Formula For Success" podcast: "I don't think there's a need for it at the moment, but a tyre war would be better."
"Then sometimes Pirelli would have the right tyre for the track and sometimes another tyre manufacturer, such as Bridgestone," explained the 13-time GP winner. "The balance of power would inevitably change depending on the track, and the only thing that touches the ground would be the tyres."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island