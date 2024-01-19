Who will stop Verstappen? Coulthard in favour of rule change

Because Max Verstappen has dominated the 2023 Formula 1 season, many are racking their brains over how the world champion can be stopped. David Coulthard believes that a rule change can help.

Max Verstappen shone from the top step of the podium 19 times last year, and the defending champion from the Red Bull Racing Team finished the Grand Prix in second place twice more, only having to settle for fifth place in the Singapore street race.

His team-mate Sergio Pérez, who finished second in the championship, scored less than half as many points as the Dutchman. The Mexican only won two races.

The strong performances of the three-time champion are causing much discussion among Red Bull Racing opponents, fans and GP experts. They are racking their brains over how the dominance of the exceptional 26-year-old could be ended.

GP veteran David Coulthard believes that a rule change could provide more variety at the front of the field. He explains in the "Formula For Success" podcast: "I don't think there's a need for it at the moment, but a tyre war would be better."

"Then sometimes Pirelli would have the right tyre for the track and sometimes another tyre manufacturer, such as Bridgestone," explained the 13-time GP winner. "The balance of power would inevitably change depending on the track, and the only thing that touches the ground would be the tyres."

