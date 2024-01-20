The team bosses fly by the dozen: "The best way?"

A lot of team bosses have been sacked in Formula 1 in recent years. Is this the right way to go? Günther Steiner has his doubts.

Formula 1 has discovered that it is time for a change. In the past 24 months, eight racing teams have had a new team principal. The latest "victim" was Günther Steiner, who had to vacate his chair as team principal at Haas.

After ten years, team owner Gene Hass felt that the time was right for a change. Steiner's successor is Ayao Komatsu, who Haas hopes will bring a different approach, but also success.

Although the number of redundancies in Formula 1 may be on a par with football, the short-term effect is not as great, Steiner believes.

"I think if you are not performing or not getting results, the easiest way is to sack someone," Steiner told motorsport.com. "Is it the best way? I don't know, and I don't want to feel sorry for myself - I had a good time with it. But it's what seems to be the trend at the moment."

In fact, a lot has changed in Formula 1 from the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2024 - eight of the ten GP racing teams no longer have the same team principal!

The "perennial favourites" are Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and RBR team principal Christian Horner.

Horner has been the boss of the team from Milton Keynes since Red Bull Racing joined in 2005. Wolff took the helm at the Silver Arrows almost exactly eleven years ago. The third longest-serving team principal is now Mike Krack - who started at Aston Martin in February 2022.

"In my opinion, it's pretty late for Formula 1 to change management in 2024, based on Bahrain," emphasises Steiner. "You can't change that - what happens there has happened. The damage has practically already been done."

You have to look at what the plans are for 2026/2027, says the South Tyrolean. "And people don't want to hear that. Because everything revolves around the next result. As I said, it's not like in football, where you can swap a few players and make a big difference. You can't do that in Formula 1. I just don't think there's an understanding of that in Formula 1. Sooner or later it will happen. Because if the people don't change and the teams' vision doesn't change, nothing else will change either," says Steiner.