Ecclestone: This talent "will be a champion one day"

Who can stop champion Max Verstappen? Bernie Ecclestone names a few candidates. The 93-year-old has his eye on a top talent as champion.

Bernie Ecclestone is full of praise for Max Verstappen. The RBR driver became world champion for the third time in a row in 2023. For the former F1 chief promoter, Verstappen makes the difference.

"Max is the measure of all things at the moment. You could put him in a McLaren or probably a Ferrari or Mercedes and he would win," said Ecclestone in an interview with Sport Bild.

Red Bull's dominance will "probably continue for a few more years", said the Briton. "At the moment, I don't see any other team being able to catch up so quickly."

He still sees Ferrari as the most likely serious challenger for the world championship. "That would also be good for Formula 1," said Ecclestone.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also receives plenty of praise, saying he is doing an "excellent job. They have patiently endured the Mercedes victories of previous years, replacing every weak link one by one, the best team, the best design, the best car, the best driver," said the 93-year-old.

Which drivers does he specifically see as challengers or possible world champions? George Russell (Mercedes), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren). "But what impresses me most is this young Australian Oscar Piastri at the age of 22. He's going to be a champion one day," predicted Ecclestone.