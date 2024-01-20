How Verstappen was influenced by Schumacher

Max Verstappen has really dismantled his team-mates in recent years. He once expressed his approach very clearly.

"As my father used to say - you have to destroy a team-mate," the Dutchman revealed a piece of advice from Jos Verstappen.

Max has stuck to this over the years. Whether it was Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon or Sergio Pérez: sooner or later, he left them all behind, sometimes dominating them very clearly. Gasly was even replaced by Albon, who in turn had to make way for Pérez. And the Mexican can't keep up with Verstappen either.

The special team-mate approach obviously also includes a little influence from legend Michael Schumacher.

At least that's what Verstappen's former team manager Graham Watson believes. "I think Jos felt that Michael Schumacher got the better material and was favoured," said Watson in the Dutch magazine "Formule 1". "My feeling was that Jos had great difficulty accepting that because he was also a very talented driver himself."

Verstappen senior therefore repeatedly explained to his son Max how important it is to be the team's clear number one. Verstappen junior has been the undisputed number one for several years now.

Watson: "It has to be your team, you have to be the man that everything revolves around. I'm convinced we see that with Max: Beat your team-mate first and then win the title."