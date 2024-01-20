Ferrari: Did Vettel suffer under Hamilton?

As former chief mechanic at Ferrari, Modesto Menabue also experienced Sebastian Vettel. The 63-year-old names a turning point in Vettel's era with the Reds.

There are moments that can have a major impact on a career. They can lead to a turning point or to a crash, a crisis. Modesto Menabue has identified such a moment with Sebastian Vettel.

Menabue worked for the Scuderia from 1978 to 2019. The 63-year-old sees the 2018 German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring as a negative turning point for Vettel at Ferrari. The German retired on the 51st lap while leading the race after a driving error.

"The car was superior. I think that's when his concentration waned," said Menabue at formula1.it. A clear Vettel mistake: "The engineer instructed him over the radio not to push, but in the end he pushed and crashed. Another championship thrown away..."

Menabue believes that Vettel, who celebrated 14 victories in 118 races between 2015 and 2020, also failed due to pressure from Lewis Hamilton. The Brit became world champion that season. "I think he suffered under Hamilton, unlike Verstappen, as Max showed in 2021," said Menabue.

Then Charles Leclerc joined the team. "After 2018, Vettel felt marginalised: The team backed Charles and [Ferrari team boss Maurizio] Arrivabene, his supporter, had left," Menabue said.

However, he also held Ferrari accountable for the Vettel era. "I think the work of the team didn't work as well as it should have to help him," said Menabue.