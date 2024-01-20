Marko with an announcement: "Verstappen will be even better"

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have dominated the past two years in Formula 1. Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has now made an announcement.

There are driver combinations that - depending on the car, of course - can compete with Max Verstappen. In addition to driving ability, what is needed above all is consistency. Strong nerves. And a minimal margin for error.

For former team boss Eddie Jordan, there is only one driver pairing "capable of taking on Verstappen: Charles Leclerc and as team-mate Lando Norris," Jordan told f1-insider.

Record world champion Lewis Hamilton and two-time title winner Fernando Alonso are "well-deserved champions". However, Jordan believes that "due to their advanced age, they are simply no longer capable of keeping up with Verstappen".

And what does Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko have to say? He's not worried anyway, given that the pairing is still theoretical at the moment.

But in general, he thinks that "Leclerc and Norris are "certainly exceptional talents". "But both have shown weaknesses in consistency in the past," said the

Austrian.

In addition, Verstappen "is not yet at the limit. He will get even better. It's our job to provide him with a car as good as the one we had in 2023. Then he will be the benchmark again."