Ferrari challenger? "They make stupid mistakes"

Who can challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing in 2024? Who can possibly even stop the dominators of the 2023 season and take the title after Verstappen recently became world champion three times?

These questions are often discussed during the winter break and, as a rule, it is mainly speculation at this stage. Sky expert Ralf Schumacher has now also given his assessment.

In the "Formula for Success" podcast, Schumacher named Mercedes and McLaren driver Lando Norris as possible title contenders. And what about Ferrari, asked host Eddie Jordan.

"It could be possible," said Schumacher. "But you never know what they're going to do. They lead a race, spin or crash - not into each other, but they make stupid mistakes that often surprise me," said Schumacher. A clear criticism of the two drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Team boss Frédéric Vasseur, on the other hand, received praise from Schumacher; Vasseur took up the job at the traditional racing team around a year ago.

"I think Fred is doing a good job so far. You can see that the squad is growing together a little better and making fewer mistakes. They are making very good pit stops. But at the moment I wouldn't see them as the biggest challenger, but maybe I'm wrong," said Schumacher.