James Vowles: "I learnt a lot from Toto Wolff"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Williams team finished the 2022 season in last place in the constructors' championship. With just eight championship points, it was a far cry from the ninth-placed AlphaTauri team, which collected 35 points over the course of the year. The poor result led to a change of personnel at the head of the racing team. Jost Capito had to leave in December 2022, and James Vowles was presented as his successor in January 2023.
The long-serving Mercedes chief strategist played a key role in the success of the star brand's works team during its dominant years, and an upward trend quickly became apparent at Williams too. The squad finished its first year under Vowles in seventh place in the constructors' championship - leaving not only AlphaTauri, but also the Alfa Romeo team (now Stake F1) and the US racing team from Haas behind.
The 44-year-old took stock at the second-to-last showdown in Las Vegas. When asked how his experience as team principal had gone so far, he explained: "I was lucky to have people around me who helped me and I learnt a lot from Toto Wolff." And he joked: "I didn't implement all of it, because some of the advice was pretty rubbish, to be honest."
On a more serious note, the engineer added: "No, joking aside, Toto really took me under his wing and taught me a lot. These were things I needed to know, and there are still things I need to learn today. Compared to my colleagues who already have experience, I have a lot of catching up to do. And there is still a lot to do to get back to the top."
"This is also never the merit of a single person, that's not how a Formula 1 racing team works. It is the achievement of all 1000 or 800 employees working hard behind the scenes. And our job is to make sure that we are going in the right direction," Vowles also emphasised.
