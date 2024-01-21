Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): "This is how it has to go on now"

After his father celebrated his fourth Dakar victory, Carlos Sainz Jr. was full of praise for the rally legend of the same name. And the Ferrari star took the triumph as an opportunity to make a challenge.

At the age of 61, rally ace Carlos Sainz once again proved how good he is at the wheel: the Spaniard secured victory in the demanding Dakar Rally for the fourth time, giving Audi its first triumph in the desert chase, which many consider to be the toughest race in the world, at the end of its Dakar involvement.

The son of the same name was also full of praise for his father's performance. Carlos Sainz Jr. raved about his father's victory: "He managed the race as only he can. He put in the smartest Dakar performance I've ever seen. He managed it perfectly and showed his experience."

"I asked him not to accelerate too much, because ultimately the Dakar is a long-distance race and he loves to really race," revealed the 29-year-old from Madrid, who is using his father's first place as an opportunity to set himself an ambitious goal.

"2024 has started well," explained the two-time GP winner with a smile, adding with a fighting spirit: "It has to continue like this for the Sainz family." Last year, the Ferrari driver managed to give his team its only win of the season in Singapore. He finished the championship in seventh place in the standings.