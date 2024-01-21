Mike Krack: "This phase was a challenge"

The Aston Martin team got off to a strong start last year with Fernando Alonso, but the team was unable to maintain its good form over the course of the season. Team Principal Mike Krack looks back.

The Aston Martin team surprised itself at the beginning of last year: with newcomer Fernando Alonso, the Silverstone-based racing team finished on the podium six times in the first eight races. The two-time champion finished the first three GPs in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia in third place, he also finished third in Miami and second in Monaco and Canada.

However, the longer the season went on, the more difficult it became to keep up with the competition. The phase in which podium places became rarer was not easy, as Mike Krack admits. "This phase was a challenge because you have to understand what's happening," explained the team boss in a retrospective interview for the official team website.

"You have to take a step back and look at the big picture. Have the others improved significantly? Or have we not progressed well enough ourselves?" asked the 51-year-old from Luxembourg. "You have to be honest with yourself in your assessment and ask tough questions so that you can build up an understanding."

"Then you also have to make sure that everyone in the team understands the situation, you have to stick together and fight through it together," Krack continued. "And I emphasised several times that the goal for the rest of the season was to understand the car better and get it going in the right direction again. I thought it would be fantastic to get another podium in the second part of the season and we did it twice - but everyone here wants to achieve more."

